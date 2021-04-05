Police file case over posters in Thripunithura

KOCHI

05 April 2021 20:31 IST

Public were urged not to vote for BJP as it would help CPI(M) win

A case under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Thripunithura police against unidentified people after posters appeared in many parts of Thripunithura Assembly constituency asking people to “desist from voting for the BJP as it would lead to the victory of the CPI(M).”

The posters were found pasted near those of NDA candidate K.S. Radhakrishnan and LDF candidate M. Swaraj. Section 153 of the IPC pertains to wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot.

The posters issued in the name of ‘Sabarimala Karma Samithi’ were reportedly pasted on the walls on Sunday night. Following this, the BJP decided to register a complaint with the police. A BJP spokesperson said the party activists were enraged and might be forced to respond with fitting posters.

CPI(M) response

Meanwhile, Thripunithura area secretary of CPI(M) P. Vasudevan said his party had secured CCTV visuals of activists owing allegiance to the Congress pasting these posters in Thripunithura town. “It could be due to fear of losing in the poll. The development must be read with Congress leaders saying that they would get a share of votes from BJP supporters. The posters have been stuck including on the compound wall of temples,” he said.

The Congress candidate from the constituency K. Babu said the matter had not come to his notice.