Pinarayi trying to cling to power: Chennithala

ALAPPUZHA

01 April 2021 18:39 IST

‘10,000 fake voters has been added to the voters’ list in each constituency’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to cling to power by creating an artificial positive image of him in public and sabotaging the electoral process, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was speaking to reporters in Haripad on Thursday.

“They are spending a huge amount on advertisements. On the other hand, attempts are being made to scuttle the democratic process by manipulating the electoral rolls. The State has never before witnessed acts like these. This is the style of an autocrat. All the efforts will go in vain,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said that more than 10,000 fake voters had been added to the voters’ list in each Assembly constituency.

“The CPI (M) is behind the massive electoral fraud. Bogus voters were added with the help of Left service organisations and government employees inclined to the CPI (M),” the Leader of the Opposition said.

Mr. Chennithala said that the Election Commission of India (EC) was duty-bound to prevent the fraud in voters’' list and ensure free and fair Assembly polls. He said that the ECI, however, was not efficient enough to identify fake voters and publish an error-free voters' list.

“I have handed over details of 4.34 lakh multiple/fake voters to the EC. However, the Election Commission could identify only 38,586 demographically similar entries in the electoral rolls. Guidelines put forward by the EC, which have been approved by the High Court, will not alone prevent bogus voting. I have published the details of fake voters on a website. The EC should ensure these fake votes are not cast in the elections,” he said.

He alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won the 2020 local body polls in various places with the help of bogus votes. The Leader of the Opposition urged the voters to visit the website www.operationtwins.com and check their names for multiple entries.

On the deep-sea fishing deal, Mr.Chennithala said that the State government had cheated the people of the State by not annulling the original agreement it signed with a U.S.-based firm, EMCC International.