Pinarayi lashes out at Sreedharan

‘Any expert reaching BJP will show that party’s character’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at technocrat E. Sreedharan for his remarks about the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Chief Minister.

“Mr. Sreedharan is an engineering expert in the country. But any expert or technocrat reaching the Bharatiya Janata Party will show the character of that party. So he has transformed himself to the level of blabbering gibberish,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He was referring to the criticism raised by Mr. Sreedharan against him and the Left Democratic Front government. The Chief Minister was campaigning in the district for LDF candidates on Friday.

Mr. Vijayan reiterated that the final Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala would be implemented only after holding discussions with all stakeholders.

“At present, there are no issues about Sabarimala. The issues being raised by the Opposition about Sabarimala will not work in the election. The faithful have no worries or doubts about the government stand on Sabarimala,” he said.

The Chief Minister rejected the allegations against the LDF about adjustment politics. “There’s no adjustment politics in the LDF. There can be a Congress-League-BJP nexus this time too. Therefore, the people have to remain vigilant,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the BJP gained its first ever seat in Kerala with the help of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. Congress votes had vanished in Nemom where BJP candidate O. Rajagopal was elected in 2016. Mr. Rajagopal had acknowledged the Congress-League-BJP nexus. He alleged that Congress candidate K. Babu had openly sought BJP votes in Thripunithura.

Mr. Vijayan rejected the allegation levelled by BJP leader M.T. Ramesh that he had been a booth agent for the late BJP leader K.G. Marar. “I was a candidate in 1977. How could I be an agent then,” he asked.