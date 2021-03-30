Petition to keep postal ballots in safe custody

Kochi

30 March 2021 23:16 IST

A writ petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday by K. Muraleedharan, Anad Jayan, and Deepak Joy, Congress candidates in Nemom, Vamanapuram, and Vypeen respectively, seeking a directive to the Election Commission to keep the polled postal ballots in safe custody as is being done in the case of VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines.

They pointed out that unless these polled postal ballots were kept in a strongroom, the electoral mandate would be manipulated on account of the mischievous actions of returning officers.

A sufficiently big canvas bag for keeping the envelopes of polled ballots was given to polling officials who visited the houses of voters above 80 years, differently abled, COVID-19 positives, and those in quarantine.

However, many polling officers did not use glue for closing the envelope and some women officers were collecting ballots in their vanity bags.

The petitioners pointed out that allowing the returning officers to keep the polled votes in their custody would result in an unfair process of election. There was a possibility of manipulation since the opening of the sealed cover was an easy process.