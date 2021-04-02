PM accuses left parties of attempting to destabilise holy places

PATHANAMTHITTA

02 April 2021 15:43 IST

Accusing the Left Democratic Front of making attempts to destabilise the places of worship through their agents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party will stand in the way of any attempts to tamper with the Indian culture.

Addressing the Vijay Rally organized by the National Democratic Alliance at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium in Konni, Pathanamthitta on Friday, Mr. Modi invoked the Sabarimala episode as a case in point. "At first, they tried to portray the culture of Kerala as regressive and then they tried destabilising the places of worship by sending their agents," he said, alluding to the communists.

"The devotees of lord Ayyappa, who should have been welcomed so warmly, were welcomed with lathis. The innocent devotees of lord Ayyappa are not criminals," he added.

According to Mr. Modi, the left parties, in the name of an imported yet globally-rejected ideology, have always tried to portray the indian culture in poor light and this should no longer be allowed. "This is why Dr. B.R. Ambedkar said communism was like a forest fire, it goes on burning and consumes anything and everything that comes in its way," he noted.

Earlier, the PM began his speech by chanting of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa and paying his tributes to the various temples in Pathanamthitta including the Thiruvalla Sreevallabha temple, Aranmula Parthasarathy temple and the Malayalapuzha Devi temple, besides the Sabarimala.

On the occasion, he also lashed out on the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front of engaging in competitive corruption and accused both sides of committing the seven deadly sins including arrogance, greed for money, lust for power and promoting dynasty politics.

"The lust for power have made both the UDF and the LDF to form alliances with all the communal, criminal and regressive forces," he observed, while also pointing to the regressive social policies adopted by the Indian Union Muslim League, Social Democratic Party of India and the Popular front of India.