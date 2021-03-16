Kerala

P.C. Chacko to formally join NCP

PC Chacko. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress leader P.C. Chacko, who quit the party last week, on Tuesday announced that he will formally join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Sharad Pawar.

"I am formally joining the NCP today", he told reporters in New Delhi after meeting CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Mr Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.

Announcing his resignation from the Congress last week, Mr Chacko had alleged group interest in deciding party candidates for the coming assembly elections.

Related Topics
Nationalist Congress Party
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 6:38:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/kerala-assembly/pc-chacko-to-formally-join-ncp/article34084132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY