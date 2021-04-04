Party is supreme, not personalities: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

04 April 2021 23:21 IST

‘Some quarters reading too much into Jayarajan’s FB post’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday ventured to shrug off the Opposition’s campaign that he had concentrated power for himself in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Speaking in Kannur, Mr. Vijayan said the party was supreme. He was extremely well-grounded as a communist. Accolades did not go to his head. The policies and programmes of the party attracted the public, not any individual leader’s persona. The CPI(M) would correct leaders who mistakenly placed themselves above the party.

Mr. Vijayan said some quarters were reading too much into CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan’s FB post. Mr. Jayarajan had written that only the party deserved the honorific title ‘captain,’ an endearment used increasingly by CPI(M) workers to single out Mr. Vijayan.

Advertising

Advertising

The party line

The Chief Minister said Mr. Jayarajan had merely articulated the CPI(M) line on leadership. “Mr. Jayarajan had correctly reiterated that the party is the captain and not any individual leader,” he said.

Congress leaders had seized on Mr. Jayarajan’s musings on captaincy to attack Mr. Vijayan. They alleged that the CPI(M) was in the grip of a personality cult centred around Mr. Vijayan. The Congress also felt that Mr. Jayarajan’s post signalled a realignment within the CPI(M) against Mr. Vijayan’s ‘authoritarianism.’

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said Mr. Vijayan loathed being addressed as ‘comrade.’ The Chief Minister had crowned himself as captain and splurged ₹800 crore on building a cult around his personality. Resistance was growing against Mr. Vijayan’s ‘authoritarian streak’ within the CPI(M). Mr. Vijayan suffered from the same complex that plagued ‘Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini,’ he said.

Congress working president K. Sudhakaran said Mr. Jayarajan’s FB post ‘against Pinarayi’ reflected the Kannur leader’s resentment at being sidelined in the party.

Jayarajan’s response

Mr. Jayarajan said the right-wing media had misinterpreted his FB post. The LDF pursued victory in the Assembly polls single-mindedly. “Comrade Pinarayi is the LDF captain,” he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said Mr. Vijayan had governed effectively against long odds and earned the respect of the masses. He had weathered recriminatory attacks by the Congress and the BJP. Mr. Jayarajan said Mr. Sudhakaran’s words reflected the latter's predicament in the Congress.

CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said Congress’s insinuations lacked merit and indicated their lack of ammunition to target the government.