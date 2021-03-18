NSS criticises Kanam

‘Matter is still under consideration of Supreme Court full bench’

The Nair Service Society on Thursday clarified that the legal battle over Sabarimala was still under consideration of a Supreme Court Full Bench.

In a statement, NSS general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair flayed the attempts by CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran to save the Left Democratic Front government through a misleading statement that the NSS had already lost the legal battle over Sabarimala..

“While accusing the NSS of lining up people against the government upon losing the case, he also requests us to wait until the pronouncement of the final verdict. This itself suggests that the case has not yet been settled,” he pointed out.

A five-member Bench of the SC, which in January 2019 heard the review petitions on the Sabarimala verdict of September 2018, had left the case for the consideration of a nine-member Bench.