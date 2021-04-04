Novel ways to evade finale restrictions

PALAKKAD

04 April 2021 23:35 IST

Candidates take out rallies in autorickshaws, bullock carts

Active electioneering in 12 Assembly constituencies in Palakkad district and 16 constituencies in Malappuram district came to an end on Sunday evening. As the Election Commission had banned Kottikalasham, the noisy finale, the culmination lacked the usual excitement.

However, candidates circumvented the final day restrictions by resorting to unique means to ignite voters’ curiosity. As there was a ban on motorcycle rallies, some candidates, especially Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independents, took to autorickshaw rallies.

Maoist threat

S.K. Ananthakrishnan, UDF candidate in Malampuzha, mounted a bullock cart on the last day of open electioneering. Although slow and without any hood to shelter passengers from the scorching sun, the novel canvassing evoked curiosity among people.

The Election Commission had banned the raucous finale usually found on the last day of active campaigning in view of COVID-19 situation in the State. Active campaigning came to an end at 7 p.m. in most constituencies. However, in constituencies like Kongad, Mannarkkad, Malampuzha and Nilambur, which face Maoist threat, electioneering ended at 6 p.m. Polling will also be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in those constituencies. In other constituencies, polling will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates and their supporters will engage in silent campaigning on Monday. Most will be focusing on safeguarding their vote base against last-minute and unexpected inroads by rivals.

National leaders

The ruling LDF, the prime Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and challenger National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had engaged in a heated campaign to get their candidates elected. National leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat to campaign for their parties’ candidates in Palakkad.

The presence of technocrat E. Sreedharan in Palakkad on the NDA banner has attracted attention from across the country. The NDA is giving a spirited fight in Palakkad and Malampuzha. The UDF and the LDF are pitted in a direct fight in Thrithala, Pattambi, Chittur, Ottapalam, and Nenmara.

In Thrissur, the public campaigning concluded on an uneventful note. All major candidates in the 13 constituencies attended roadshows and public meetings. The LDF is on a no-holds-barred campaign for repeating the 2016 verdict when they won 12 out of 13 seats, while the UDF is trying hard to regain its strongholds. The NDA is on an attempt to improve its vote share.

While a strong triangular battle is playing out in Thrissur and Manalur, in most other constituencies there is a direct competition between the LDF and the UDF.

In Thrissur, both Padmaja Venugopal of the UDF and P. Balachandran of the LDF are claiming upper hand. However, the presence of the NDA candidate, cine actor Suresh Gopi, has made the result unpredictable.

Manalur, where LDF’s sitting MLA Murali Perunnelly, UDF’s Vijay Hari and NDA’s N. Radhakrishnan are in the fray, is also a witnessing tight competition.

Though there were no usual high-voltage processions for the climax, hundreds of workers accompanied the candidates with drums and traditional art forms.

