Nomination of NDA nomineein Guruvayur rejected

Affidavit did not have signature of BJP State president

The nomination of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in Guruvayur was rejected during scrutiny of papers on Saturday.

The nomination of Nivedita, BJP Mahila Morcha State president, was rejected as the affidavit submitted along with the nomination did not have the signature of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president. As the nomination of the dummy candidate too was incomplete, the NDA will not be able to field a candidate in Guruvayur.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s [CPI(M)] N.K. Akbar and the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) K.N.A. Khader are the other main contestants in Guruvayur. Earlier, nominations of three Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates in the district were not accepted as they were not filed on time.