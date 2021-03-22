Namesakes abound in Kozhikode district

Kozhikode

22 March 2021 01:25 IST

They may pose headache to fronts in seats where tight contest is expected

The usual spectacle of namesake candidates trying their luck continues in this Assembly election too in many segments in Kozhikode district. Their presence could pose a headache to rival fronts in seats where the contest is going to be close.

K.K. Rema, the UDF-supported candidate put up by the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) in Vadakara, will have to face three namesakes — Rema, Rema K.K., and K.T.K. Rema. The RMP leader had two namesake rivals in 2016.

In the Kuttiyadi segment, which witnessed a spate of protests by local CPI(M) leaders over the choice of the LDF candidate, there is a namesake pitted against the party candidate K.P. Kunhammed Kutty. His name is K.K. Kunhammed Kutty.

M.K. Muneer, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and UDF candidate from Koduvally will have to face another M.K. Muneer and an Abdul Muneer. K. Praveen Kumar, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary and UDF candidate in Nadapuram, has another Praveen Kumar to fight against.

One Dharmendran has filed nomination against actor Dharmajan Bolgatty, who is contesting from Balussery. Noorbina Rasheed, the IUML’s lone woman nominee, who is contesting from Kozhikode South, is facing another Noorbina. Her rival from the Indian National League, Ahmed Devarkovil, has an Ahmed Koya against him.

In Koyilandy, UDF candidate and Congress leader N. Subrahmanian and LDF candidate and CPI(M) leader Kanathil Jameela have namesakes against them. They are, Subrahmanian and P.P. Jameela respectively.

M.T. Ramesh, senior BJP leader and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Kozhikode, has two rivals named Ramesh. His UDF rival and Kerala Students Union (KSU) president K.M. Abhijith has to fight N. Abhijith.

LDF’s Thottathil Raveendran too is facing another Raveendran as his rival.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national president, who is contesting as an LDF candidate from Beypore, is pitted against another Mohammed Riyas P.P. Mr. Riyas’ rival, UDF’s P.M. Niyas too is facing a similar problem.