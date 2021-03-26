More States will emulate Kerala: Raja

Thrissur

26 March 2021

‘Judicial investigation against central agencies’

More States facing political revenge by the Centre will come up with moves akin to Kerala’s initiation of judicial investigation against central agencies, Communist Party of India national leader D. Raja has said.

Addressing Janasabdam, a Meet the Press programme organised by the Thrissur Press Club on Friday, Mr. Raja said the Bharatiya Janata Party government had been acting vindictive against non-BJP governments.

“The BJP government is misusing central agencies. It tries to undermine the judiciary. It is trying to destroy the federal system in the country. The result of the coming Assembly elections in five States will have far-reaching implications in national politics,” he said.

He said the trend and mood of the voters were in favour of the Left Democratic Front.

“People look at the LDF due its remarkable performance, especially during floods and the pandemic. It strengthened the public distribution system and made sure nobody starved during the period of pandemic.”

“The primary objective of the Left is to stop the BJP surge. The BJP is known for manipulation. It uses money power. It has amassed funds through electoral bonds and corporate money.”

Citing the attack on nuns in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, he said such incidents had been happening against Muslims, Dalits, and Adivasis too.

“The BJP is mum about the much hyped Gujarat-model now. The Gujarat model was exposed when the government built a wall during the then American President Donald Trump’s visit to hide the slums.”

“Modi government is pursuing disastrous economic policies. He first dismantled the Planning Board. Now he is privatising the public sector. Our public sector units are made up of flesh and blood of common man. Now they are being sold to crony capitalists.”

Mr. Raja said the United Democratic Front lacked vision and mission. Both the BJP and the UDF were trying to spread lies and give false promises.