Modi’s governance ideal for India: Sreedharan

PALAKKAD

17 March 2021 21:02 IST

‘Kerala should stop electing governments with negative attitude’

Former technocrat and BJP candidate in Palakkad constituency E. Sreedharan said here on Wednesday that the NDA government led by Narendra Modi at the Centre was following an ideal culture of governance, and that Kerala and its people should adopt it.

“Keralites will soon have to go and work in Bengal and Mumbai if they do not change the culture of governance in the State,” Mr. Sreedharan said.

He said the people of Kerala were partly responsible for electing representatives and governments with negative attitude. The State’s attitude towards development should change. “The State got no industry in the last two decades. Wealth will not come without industry. The onus is on those governing the State to create an environment that welcomes industry,” he said.

Mr. Sreedharan said that higher education in the State was in ruins. “Some 25 years ago, it was good. Now the standard has gone down. And political appointments in key posts of higher education has become the bane of Kerala,” he said.

Failed projects

Pointing out projects such as Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro, Kozhikode Light Metro, Nilambur-Nanjangud rail line, Guruvayur-Tirunavaya rail line as examples of failed development schemes because of State’s politics, Mr. Sreedharan said that the State had shelved some good projects he submitted for easing the congestion on the roads.

“Way back in 1993, I had submitted a detailed project report to start a suburban rail system connecting Thrissur and Aluva, Kollam and Nemom, and Tirur and Kannur. This was one of the best alternatives to ease the increasing congestion on the roads and to reduce accidents as well. But nothing happened,” he said.