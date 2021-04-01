Maoist posters appear near Thiruvambadi

Administration, police on high alert

Putting the district administration and the police on high alert, several handwritten posters reportedly prepared by the Nadukani Dalam of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) urging the public to quit voting in the Assembly elections have been spotted at Muthappanpuzha, near Thiruvambadi, in Kozhikode district.

Local informants told the police on Thursday that the posters were brought to the spot by a gang of four, who expressed solidarity with farmers in their ongoing struggle. They made the surprise appearance at a time when the police and commando forces were on alert in view of the polls.

Criticising all major political fronts for their “anti-farmer policies and monopolistic administration”, the posters called for a protracted people’s war against the forces concerned for liberation. The posters also claimed that election was hardly a solution for liberating the State from corporate forces and Hindu fascism.

The Thiruvambadi police remained tight-lipped about the incident. Sources said senior Intelligence officials collected details from local residents and shop owners. The posters were also collected from the spot for further investigation.

Since the declaration of elections, the police had intensified local surveillance measures based on the booth-level vulnerability assessment report. Constituencies suspected of having the presence of Maoist supporters or activists had been identified to take security measures.

According to police sources, there were directives from the election authority to ensure special protection for three polling stations at Vilangad St. George High School, Abhayagiri Government Welfare School, and Indira Nagar Village office.

Forest areas close to Thiruvambadi had also been identified as vulnerable locations to implement additional security under the leadership of commando forces, they said.