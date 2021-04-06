Missing postal vote and making the arduous trip

KOZHIKODE

06 April 2021 23:55 IST

Many elderly voters did not use facility due to lack of awareness

Khadeeja needed the support of two persons to be able to get into an autorickshaw after casting her vote at a polling booth in Kunnamangalam constituency on Tuesday. She does not remember her age. Her son, who drove the autorickshaw, said she was 83.

Khadeeja could have avoided the arduous trip to and from the polling station as she had the choice to cast her vote at home under the category of absentee voters. But, she is one of the many elderly persons who missed the opportunity due to a lack of awareness.

“We did not know that we had to apply for the facility until we met polling officers who came to record the vote of one of our elderly neighbours,” said Khadeeja’s son.

“I am not sure if I am 80 years old. So I did not apply for it,” said Lakshmi Amma, a voter at AMLP School, Arathilparamba, Perumanna, in Kunnamangalam constituency, who could barely walk to the polling station on the arms of her granddaughter.

Another voter demanded that the facility provided to aged persons should also be extended to sick persons who were not capable of reaching the booth by themselves. Safiya, who had severe arthritis and could barely walk, was brought to a polling station at MMLP School, Parappil, in Kozhikode South constituency by her son, but the security personnel did not allow their vehicle inside the school compound. Safiya had to be carried in. She sat under a tree for around ten minutes until a wheelchair could be brought for her. “They should consider persons like me too for the absentee voter category,” she said.