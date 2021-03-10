LJD announces list of candidates

Kozhikode

10 March 2021 19:34 IST

Shreyams Kumar, K.P. Mohanan, and Manyath Chandran nominated

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) has decided to field its State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar from Kalpetta, former Minister K.P. Mohanan from Koothuparamba, and Kozhikode district president Manayath Chandran from Vadakara for the Assembly polls.

This was announced by the parliamentary board of the party which met here on Wednesday. All the three seats are now held by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Only the names of Mr. Shreyams Kumar and Mr. Mohanan were considered for Kalpetta and Koothuparamba segments respectively. However, seven names including the party State secretary general Sheikh P. Haris and former legislator M.K. Premnath were proposed for the Vadakara seat.

Though Mr. Shreyams Kumar also suggested new faces should be given an opportunity to contest, none objected to Mr. Mohanan’s candidature. Also during the deliberations, Mr. Haris withdrew his candidature saying that Mr. Chandran, who lost the polls last time, should be fielded again.

Critical of leadership

Meanwhile, the party State committee meeting held in the morning witnessed members criticising the leadership for not securing more seats for the party to contest.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, then the party as the State unit of the Janata Dal (United) had contested seven seats when it was in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) camp.

At the same time, they said that its rival political entity – Janata Dal (Secular) was allotted four seats. In the 2016 polls , that party had contested five seats and emerged successful in three of them, they said.

A few members said that three seats which the LDF had won last time were not actually safe seats as perceived to be. Also the party was denied a Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and then the CPI(M) had said thhis would be compensated in the Assembly polls, they said.