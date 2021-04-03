LDF will close BJP’s account in State: CM

KANNUR

03 April 2021 18:58 IST

‘Kerala is different from other States, it is yet to succumb to communalism’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account in the State with Congress support. But the Left Democratic Front would close that account this election, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the media in Kannur on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan said the BJP was in no position to grow in Kerala. The State stood apart from others, as it was yet to succumb to communalism. Hence, attempts by the BJP to set base here by segregating people had never succeeded. The secular forces in Kerala had always been vigilant against such attempts, with the Left being in the forefront, he added.

‘Not much help’

The Sangh Parivar had always tried to belittle the State. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had compared Kerala to Somalia in the last Assembly elections. When the State faced devastating floods, the Central forces came to help, but soon sent a bill for their services. The Centre even demanded money for the rice provided to the State. Countries that came forward to help Kerala were not allowed to do so.

The Union government had an obligation to co-operate in matters of development, but Kerala faced hurdles in every phase. Those who tried to put up hurdles were now giving lengthy speeches on development and promising big changes, he said.

Launching an attack on the Congress, the Chief Minister said that party and the BJP were like twin brothers. The Congress was paving way for the Central agencies to attack Kerala. Mr. Vijayan said the Congress had won elections in many States and then gifted them to the BJP. Such a plan would not work in Kerala, since people here understood the ‘bhai-bhai’ game of the Congress and the BJP.

On the ‘power deal’

In response to the allegation of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala that the State government had inked a new power agreement with the Adani Group, he challenged Mr. Chennithala to release the new contract.

“The KSEB had signed an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation, a Central government institution. The KSEB is not under obligation to check where they buy power from. The chairman had made it clear,” he said, adding that the Leader of the Opposition was lying blatantly.