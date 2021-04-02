LDF, UDF twins in non-governance: Modi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 April 2021

We believe in the federal structure and voters should bless the NDA in the elections, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) were ‘twins’ and called upon the electorate to ‘bless’ the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to create “a Kerala being dreamt by them.”

“The UDF lacks ability and willingness to defeat the LDF. We see a surge in support for the NDA in Kerala now,” Mr. Modi said addressing an election rally at the Greenfield Stadium at Kariyavattom here.

In Kerala, the people were convinced that the UDF and the LDF were twins in non-governance, corruption, political violence, communism, casteism, and nepotism. “The political picture in West Bengal is getting clear to all. The Congress and the CPI(M) are getting closer after every election. They should merge and name the party as CCP (Comrade Congress Party),” he said.

Huge support

Pointing out that there was a huge wave of support for the NDA in Kerala and other States, the Prime Minister said people were of the view that the BJP and the alliance could take care of the development needs and solve their issues. “We believe in the federal structure and voters should bless the NDA in the elections.”

The NDA’s support base was on the rise with youngsters, women, professionals, and new voters joining . “You have a Minister who was to protect the temples. But, he was the mastermind to shower lathis,” he said adding that UDF and LDF legislators had amassed wealth, treated women badly, and destroyed public property.

Describing the Congress as a “shameless party”, Mr. Modi said the fight between ‘I’ and ‘A’ factions years ago in Kerala had led to the end of the professional career of ‘patriotic’ scientist Nambi Narayanan.

“See the place given to Metroman E. Sreedharan by the BJP who has done yeomen service to the country. He is an inspiration for professionals,” he said.

‘Hartal on governance’

Lashing out at the LDF government, the Prime Minister said a ‘total hartal’ was on in governance. It neither had vision nor initiatives for ushering development. Even the resources given to various sectors had not been used, Mr. Modi said pointing to the PM Awas Yojana.

To address the rising urban population, Mr. Modi said Kerala needed the NDA’s “delivery centric” approach instead of LDF/UDF’s “delay centric approach”.

Besides top leaders of the BJP, the 14 candidates of the NDA contesting in the district were present.