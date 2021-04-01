Kerala Assembly Elections | LDF, UDF supporting jihadis: Adityanath

‘State yet to pass a legislation against ‘love jihad’ despite HC directive’

Both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are supporting communal and jihadi forces in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

He was addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign meeting in Haripad on Thursday.

Mr. Adityanath said that despite the Kerala High Court directing the State government to frame laws to stop 'love-jihad' in 2009, the State had not yet passed such a legislation. He said that by mollycoddling the Popular Front of India (PFI), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other jihadi organisations, Kerala had been put on a dangerous path.

‘Anti-love jihad’ law

“In Uttar Pradesh, we have passed an ‘anti-love jihad' law. Despite the court directive, Kerala has not enacted such a legislation to prevent ‘love jihad’. Why has a law not been made? Both the LDF and the UDF are engaged in vote bank politics and are turning a blind eye towards jihadists,” he said.

Mr. Adityanath said the alternate rule of the LDF and the UDF had failed to bring the State on the path of development. “The State is lagging behind in development. All these years, both the LDF and the UDF have done nothing for the welfare of people and taken the State backwards. They are in agreement to loot funds meant for development. Both are only interested in corruption, nepotism and protecting the family and personal interests,” he said, adding that the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF government in the State had totally failed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Role of PSC

Mr. Adityanath said the role of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) had been degraded to a firm recruiting party workers and family members to government jobs. “The LDF government is not concerned about youth, women, farmers, and fishermen. Government jobs are being given to party cadres. People who expected to enter the government service through the PSC are committing suicide. Time has come for a change in the State and the only alternative is NDA-BJP,” he said, adding that the NDA’s mantra is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (collective efforts, inclusive growth).