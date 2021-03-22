LDF, UDF engaging in mock fights, says Lekhi

BJP organises get-together of women professionals

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi has alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have been deceiving people by engaging in mock fights and once in power they are partners in crime.

Addressing ‘Mahila Town Hall,’ a get-together of women professionals organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha here on Sunday, she said the BJP was the only real game changer.

Mocking the both the fronts, she said it was not the LDF and the UDF, but it was the LUDF.

“The NDA was fighting against the LUDF in the State. Both were corrupt. Corruption, policies and scandals, everything is the same. Only some faces are changing.”

Women’s role

Congratulating the BJP’s women brigade, who stood against the LDF government in the Sabarimala issue, she said women know what was good for society. “Both the LDF and the UDF are talking about women’s liberation. But it does not reflect on their list of candidates. The LDF claims they are secular and the BJP is communal. But the LDF government is partial towards the Muslims and discriminating against Christians and other minorities.”

Criticising the arrest of people involved in rooster sacrifice at Kodungalloor, Ms. Lekhi said thousands of poultry birds, cows, buffaloes and goats were killed everyday and eaten. “Why there is no case against them.

They only want to hurt Hindu sentiments,” she said.

When Kerala boasts about high literacy rates, people had to leave their home and parents for higher studies. This was due to bad governance. Trade unionism had ruined the industries. There was no development in the State.

She called upon the women to campaign actively for the BJP to bring a change in the State. “If women work for a change, it will definitely happen,” she said. She urged the people to vote for Suresh Gopi, National Democratic Alliance candidate for Thrissur.