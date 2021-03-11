LDF steals a march on UDF with candidate list

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) appeared to steal a march on the rival United Democratic Front (UDF), with most coalition partners announcing their list of candidates Wednesday.

The CPI(M) led the pack by rolling out the list of candidates for 83 Assembly constituencies.

Intra-party protests in Kozhikode against the allotment of Kuttiyadi to the Kerala Congress (M) seemed not to dampen the enthusiasm of the CPI(M).

The KC(M) also announced its list of candidates for 12 Assembly segments. So has the Loktantrik Janata Dal and Kerala Congress (B).

The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, the two major UDF partners, are yet to announce their contestants’ list. Congress leaders are in New Delhi to finalise the list. The resignation of party veteran P. C. Chacko and his pointed questioning of the Congress’s candidate selection process's integrity had come at an inconvenient time for the party in Kerala. By some accounts, the AICC would announce the list in New Delhi on Thursday.

The RSP, a partner of the UDF, has marched ahead. It has announced candidates for the four seats allotted to it and has already kick-started its campaign.