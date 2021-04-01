LDF on door-to-door campaigning mode

BJP and Cong. scheduled to follow in the footsteps of the CPI(M)

With the campaigning to end on April 4, LDF leaders seemed to reduce the number of public rallies and roadshows, favouring more house-to-house visits and neighbourhood level conclaves.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the pack. He concluded his State-wide electioneering programme and returned to his constituency in Dharmadam in Kannur to meet party workers and constituents.

Nevertheless, a cultural event on April 3 would mark the culmination of Mr. Vijayan’s campaign in Dharmadam. Music band Thykoodam Bridge would perform. Actor Prakash Raj, Suhasini, Nikhila Vimal, Navya Nair, and Sarod legend Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Aman Li and Ayan Li would attend. A similar show had marked the end of Mr Vijayan's campaign in 2016.

The LDF felt buoyed by favourable pre-poll surveys and its victory in the 2020 local body polls. However, Congress and BJP felt the elections had reached a dead heat, with both parties’ national leaders drawing huge crowds as the three competing campaigns hurtled down the home stretch to the final day on April 4.

The CPI(M) appeared to have a headstart in door-to-door campaigning. Top CPI(M) leaders, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local body representatives were making the house calls along with party workers. They distributed election slips and explained the LDF’s position on issues such as Sabarimala and Love Jihad.

The LDF’s low-key campaign mode at the fag of the end of the electioneering season appeared to reflect the unique dynamics of the 2021 Assembly campaigning that has unfolded under the seemingly lengthening shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP and Congress were scheduled to follow in the footsteps of the CPI(M). Both parties have mobilised large groups of supporters to make house calls for silent campaigning on April 5.