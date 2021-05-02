LDF bags 4 out of five in Idukki

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani who won from Udumbanchola constituency being greeted by his family members and friends on Sunday.

IDUKKI

02 May 2021 23:27 IST

Three sitting MLAs from district win from their constituencies

The voters in the district favoured the LDF (Left Democratic Front) giving a verdict in its favour in the four assembly constituencies while the UDF retained one seat as the results were announced on Sunday.

The three sitting MLAs from the district won the elections with M. M. Mani of CPI (M) in the LDF bagging the highest margin. He defeated E M Augusty of Congress in Udumbanchola with a margin of 38,305 votes. P.J. Joseph of Kerala Congress (Joseph) retained the lone seat of Thodupuzha for the UDF.

Sitting MLA, Roshy Augustine who switched over to the LDF also won the elections.

Advertising

Advertising

In Devikulam, LDF candidate A Raja defeated UDF candidate D. Kumar with a margin of 7,848 votes. The constituency was won by S.Rajendran of CPI(M) in the last elections.

In Peerumade assembly constituency High Range Estate Labour Union (AITUC) president and senior CPI leader Vazhoor Soman defeated UDF candidate Cyriac Thomas with a margin of 1,835 votes. E. S. Bijimol of CPI had won the last elections defeating Mr. Thomas.

In Thodupuzha, P. J. Joseph defeated LDF candidate K. I. Antony with a margin of 20,259 votes. In the last assembly election Mr. Joseph had won with a record margin of 45,587 votes. His opponent represented the Kerala Congress (M) this time.

In Idukki constituency, LDF candidate Roshy Augustine won with a margin of 5,573 votes. He defeated UDF candidate K. Francis George. In the last assembly election Roshy had defeated Francis George with a margin of 9,333 votes.

The district is inhabited by mostly settled farmers while in Udumbanchola, Peerumade and Devikulam the majority of voters belong to the plantation sector.

The three plantation constituencies supported the LDF in addition to the settled farmer constituency of Idukki in the elections.