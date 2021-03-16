Lathika Subash to contest as Independent in Ettumanur

Intervention by Antony too fails

In a major jolt to the United Democratic Front (UDF), Lathika Subash, former president of the Kerala Mahila Congress, on Monday announced her decision to contest as an Independent from the Ettumanur Assembly segment, her home turf.

The announcement was made at a convention organised by her supporters at her residence in Ettumanur in the evening. Earlier in the day, Ms. Subash had tendered her resignations to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Also Read A tonsure unveils an unequal equation

The other day, she had also shaved her head sitting at the front courtyard of the party office as a mark of protest for being denied ticket.

Addressing the convention, Ms. Subash said she had been denied a seat despite expressing interest to contest the elections to senior leaders, including Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, and Mullappally Ramachandran.

“None of these senior leaders, for whom I had stood for decades on end, even bothered to reach out when I resigned from the Mahila Congress. I have been working for the Congress since the age of 16 and I still remain a follower of this party. However, taking into account the sentiments of the party workers and my well-wishers, I have decided to contest as an Independent candidate,” she said.

She further accused the Congress leadership of insisting the Kerala Congress faction led by P.J. Joseph to take over Ettumanur even though the latter was not quiet keen on the seat.

Soon after the announcement, Ms. Subash kick started her election campaign by visiting shops, offices and other commercial institutions in and around the region. A huge battery of supporters, mostly workers of the Congress, too accompanied the rebel leader.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony had called the protesting leader and requested to desist from contesting the elections as a rebel candidate. She, however, stuck to her decision.

Prince Luckose, the UDF candidate in Ettumanur, too visited her with the same request, though to no avail.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders, including former KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, senior Congress leader P.J. Kurien and former Congress leader P.C. Chacko were learnt to have expressed their solidarity with Ms. Subash.

Among those who visited her during the day also included Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board Vice Chairperson Sobhana George.