Lacklustre end to poll campaign in Kochi

Kochi

05 April 2021 01:02 IST

With Election Commission banning mass rallies, concluding sessions of fronts turn a low-key affair

Its was a lacklustre conclusion for the nearly one-month-long and electrifying political campaign in the city on Sunday.

With the Election Commission banning mass rallies to mark the culmination of the election campaign, political parties and candidates kept the concluding session a low-key affair.

All the usual enthusiasm and ballyhoo attached to the culmination of the campaign was missing. Political activists shouting slogans from the top of their lungs too were absent. Being a Sunday, the roads were less occupied by vehicles and pedestrians.

Instead of vehicles decked up with party flags and festoons, mini vans and jeeps with the pictures of candidates and their election symbols fixed on them were seen parked at strategic locations. Recorded statements and campaign songs were played out from them with a few activists hanging around the vehicles.

Tractor ride

P.T. Thomas, the UDF candidate in Thrikkakara constituency, went for a tractor ride through the constituency, declaring solidarity with farmers who are protesting demanding the withdrawal of farm laws.

Accompanied by an artist who dressed up as Maveli, the mythical King, Mr. Thomas addressed party workers from the tractor and sought votes.

For LDF candidate Dr. J. Jacob, activists of the front took out rallies in 162 booths in the constituency. The candidate took out a door-to-door campaign at Giri Nagar. He also used the day to meet close friends and relatives to ensure their votes.

Poll manifesto

Supporters of Shaji George Pranatha, the LDF candidate of Ernakulam constituency, took out a procession. The rally, which began from SRM Road, ended at Ayyappankavu. A poll manifesto of the candidate was released by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The candidate also visited voters who are residing in apartment complexes, which could not be covered earlier.

Shaji George, LDF candidate in Ernakulam, during his campaign at Kaloor on Sunday.

T.J. Vinod, the UDF candidate of Ernakulam, dedicated the day for meeting voters at their homes. He began the house visit at Cheranalloor and covered the Vaduthala area by noon. In the afternoon, he met voters in Ernakulam South and Thevara areas. UDF workers took out rallies in Vaduthala and Cheranalloor areas. On Saturday, party workers had taken out a cycle rally in the Ernakulam area.

NDA candidate in Thripunithura, Dr. K.S. Radhakrishnan, meeting voters at Chakkalamuttu colony on Sunday.

All candidates wrapped up their public campaign by 7 p.m. on Sunday as instructed by the Election Commission. They will now be focusing on personal visits and setting up polling counters to ensure votes are polled on April 6, the polling day.