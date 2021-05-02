KU tightens restrictions

The Vice Chancellor also ordered the department heads and hostel wardens to ensure all students, including research scholars, returned to their homes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The teaching and research departments of Kerala University have intensified restrictions in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai has issued instructions to suspend all interactive academic programmes from Monday (May 3) until further notice. The heads of departments have been directed to arrange steps to conduct classes and other activities through videoconferencing platforms.

The Vice Chancellor also ordered the department heads and hostel wardens to ensure all students, including research scholars, returned to their homes.