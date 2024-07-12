Kochi needs metropolitan planning committee to get its share of projects, say stakeholders

Faced with inadequate funds to develop critical urban infrastructure such as new roads and open spaces, key stakeholders have sought the formation of a metropolitan planning committee (MPC) for Kochi, on the lines of such bodies that spearhead development projects in cities with a population of over one million.

Citing the plight of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), which was launched three years ago to seamlessly integrate different modes of commute, the stakeholders cautioned against the MPC meeting a similar fate as that of the KMTA. The KMTA, the first in the country with legislative backing, has ever since been defunct, due to non-allocation of personnel and funds.

The MPC has been mulled in the wake of the Kerala High Court directing the State government to constitute such a body and also a metropolitan development authority for Kochi, in 2023, while acting on a writ petition seeking a directive to the government to constitute the two bodies as mandated under Article 243 ZE of the Constitution to supervise and implement development projects in the city.

Ruing the delay in forming the MPC as mandated in the Article (which says that an MPC is mandatory for metropolitan areas having a population of over one million to ready a draft development plan), T.J. Vinod, Ernakulam MLA, said it had affected infrastructure and transportation in Kerala’s commercial capital.

Citing the need for the MPC to take Kochi’s development needs ahead, Mayor M. Anilkumar said as a planning authority, it would catalyse development projects in the region by acting in tandem with local bodies.

The Kochi Metro Vikasana Samithi, an NGO, too has joined the bandwagon of organisations that have demanded the formation of the MPC to realise the city’s long-cherished dreams and to usher in all-round development. It was crucial to ensure comprehensive development of the city that was crying for its share of roads, a streamlined and integrated public transport system, and a lot more, said T.R. Rajeev Menon, general secretary of the Samithi.

While demanding the inclusion of the Kochi Corporation divisions in West Kochi and coastal areas such as Chellanam, Kumbalangi, and Vypeen-Munambam under the MPC’s jurisdiction, P.T. Bonifus, a native of Edakochi, said the body must ensure comprehensive development of all regions.