K.M. Abhijith tops list of Kozhikode candidates with criminal cases

Kerala Students Union (KSU) State president K.M. Abhijith, at 26 years of age, is probably the youngest candidate among the main political parties in the State.

However, he has the highest number of criminal cases – 29 – among the candidates in Kozhikode district. But, most of them pertain to protests against policies of the State government and the Centre.

His main opponent in Kozhikode North, former Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, faces no criminal charges. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary M.T. Ramesh, who is giving a triangular fight in the segment, has three cases registered against him.

All the three main candidates in Kozhikode South are free from any cases. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has fielded Noorbina Rasheed in the constituency, the Indian National League (INL), Ahamed Devarkovil and the BJP, Navya Haridas.

In Beypore, all three contestants — P.A. Mohammed Riyas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], P.M. Niyas of the Congress and K.P. Prakash Babu of the BJP have criminal cases registered against them. Mr. Babu faces 19 criminal charges while Mr. Riyas has eight and Mr. Niyas three.

Rivals A.K. Saseendran of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sulfikar Mayuri of the Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK), in the fray from Elathur, have no cases registered against them. However, the BJP nominee, T.P. Jayachandran, has eight cases.

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty contesting on a Congress ticket in Balussery has no cases against him. But his competitors, Sachin Dev of the CPI(M) and Libin Bhaskar of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have six and five cases respectively.

In Vadakara, United Democratic Front-backed Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) candidate K.K. Rema has two cases registered against her. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and NDA contenders — Manayath Chandran and M. Rajesh Kumar — have no cases against them.

Congress nominee N. Subramanian running from Koyilandy has no cases against him while Kanathil Jameela of the CPI(M) and N.P. Radhakrishnan of the BJP, have one case each.

IUML legislator M.K. Muneer, who has been fielded by the party to wrest the Koduvally seat, has 13 cases registered against him. At the same time, Koduvally legislator Karat Razak, the LDF-supported Independent, faces no criminal charges. NDA candidate T. Balasoman has five cases.

UDF-backed Independent nominee in Perambra, C.H. Ibrahim Kutty, has no criminal cases. Here, CPI(M) candidate T.P. Ramakrishnan has one case registered against him while BJP contestant K.V. Sudheer has four cases.

In Kunnamangalam, legislator P.T.A Rahim has no cases while UDF-backed Independent Dinesh Perumanna and BJP contender V.K. Sajeevan have three and eight cases respectively.

IUML legislator Prakkal Abdulla, in the fray again from Kuttiyadi, has three cases. Here, CPI(M) candidate K.P. Kunhamedkutty and BJP nominee P.P. Murali have one case each.

In Nadapuram, incumbent MLA of the CPI, E.K. Vijayan, faces no charges while K. Praveenkumar of the Congress has two cases and M.P. Rajan of the BJP has one.

IUML and BJP candidates in Thiruvambady, C.P. Cheriya Mohammed and Baby Ambatt respectively, have no cases, while CPI(M) nominee Linto Joseph has four cases.