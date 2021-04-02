Kerala elections | Pinarayi Vijayan’s words reflect shame of failure on fake voters issue, says Ramesh Chennithala

ALAPPUZHA

02 April 2021 19:39 IST

The Leader of the Opposition says CPI(M)’s plan to sabotage democratic process with fake voters backfired

Responding to criticism levelled against him by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the fake voters issue, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that the former’s words reflected the embarrassment and frustration caused by the failure of a sinister plan to sabotage the democratic process by manipulating the electoral roll.

Mr. Chennithala said that by falsely claiming that the Opposition leader tried to portray all electorate in Kerala as bogus voters, the Chief Minister has reached a low ebb. Fake voters were added to the voters’ list by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with the help of government officials inclined to the party. There is a need to find fake identity cards used to enrol bogus voters.

Advertising

Advertising

On the allegations of invading citizens' privacy by publishing the details of 4.34 lakh multiple/fake voters, Mr. Chennithala said that he did not violate any law.

"Anyone can get a copy of the voters' list from the Election Commission of India (ECI). It is not a confidential or secret document. The issue of privacy does not arise. I stand by my claim of rampant fraud in the voters' list," he told reporters in Haripad, adding that he had opposed the Sprinklr deal because it intruded into people's privacy.

Judicial probe

Mr. Chennithala also sought a judicial probe into the 2018 floods based on the findings of an Indian Institute of Science (IISc) study. He said that scientific studies had proved that the floods were a man-made disaster.

"The Chief Minister should take the responsibility and publicly apologise to the people of the State. If the government is not ready for a judicial investigation into the disaster, the United Democratic Front will conduct the probe if voted to power," he said.