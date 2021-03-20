Kerala elections: NSS slams Pinarayi Vijayan for backing Kanam Rajendran’s remarks

Sukumaran Nair says the Chief Minister is denouncing stance of NSS in an indirect manner

Continuing its tirade against the Left Democratic Front over the Sabarimala issue, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Saturday came down heavily on a comment by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan backing CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran on the latter's remarks against the community organisation.

In a statement, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said that by justifying Mr. Rajendran, the Chief Minister was indeed denouncing the stance of the NSS in an indirect manner.

“The stance of the NSS towards protecting the rights of the (Ayyappa) devotees has been consistent right from the beginning and we will continue with it. The State government, at the same time, has never bothered to take a stance in favour of the faithful,” he said.

‘Confusion reigns’

Explaining the sequence of developments that unfolded after a statement by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressing regret, Mr. Nair said that confusion continued to reign within the coalition over its stance on the Sabarimala issue. “They could have avoided such confusions had they taken a clear and transparent stance in matters relating to the protection of faith. This is exactly why the devotees distrust the Left,” Mr. Nair added.

Regarding the prayer rally taken out by NSS members against Mr. Rajendran’s remarks in the capital, Mr. Nair clarified that it was never a politically motivated event.