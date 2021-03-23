Kerala elections | BJP candidates rank the highest and the lowest in declared assets among contestants from Thiruvananthapuram district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 March 2021 19:56 IST

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who is involved in a stiff electoral battle in Nemom, is known to have immovable assets worth ₹2.12 crore and dues amounting to ₹2.36 lakh

Hotelier Chenkal S. Rajasekharan Nair, the BJP’s candidate in the Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency, has declared movable assets worth ₹21.76 crore, the highest among all contestants in the capital district, while his party colleague J.R. Padmakumar, contesting from Nedumangad, has declared the lowest — ₹19,405 — among candidates of major political coalitions.

The affidavit filed by Mr. Nair revealed that he possessed immovable properties worth ₹6.51 crore, including commercial buildings valued at ₹72.56 lakh. He also has liabilities worth ₹60 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

He also revealed that his wife, actor Udaya Chandrika R. Nair’s (popularly known as Radha Nair in tinsel town), movable and immovable properties to be worth ₹22.28 crore and ₹13.66 crore.

Despite figuring the lowest in terms of movable assets, Mr. Padmakumar, the BJP’s State treasurer, has immovable property worth over ₹3 crore.

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who is involved in a stiff electoral battle in Nemom, is known to have immovable assets worth ₹2.12 crore and dues amounting to ₹2.36 lakh. His wife and son owned immovable assets worth ₹4.58 crore and ₹2.49 crore respectively.

Mr. Muraleedharan’s rival candidate, BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan, a former Mizoram Governor, has declared movable property worth ₹52,584, including deposits amounting to ₹46,484 in two bank accounts. Besides owning agriculture land worth ₹10 lakh in Kottayam, the former BJP State president also has equity shares worth ₹5,100.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the LDF candidate in Kazhakuttam, declared movable assets worth ₹13.37 lakh, including ₹12.81 lakh as bank deposits. He is also known to possess non-agricultural land worth ₹12 lakh. He has divulged his wife’s movable assets to be worth ₹71 lakh.

Accounts in the U.S.

His rival contestants in Kazhakuttam, BJP State vice president Sobha Surendran has declared immovable assets worth ₹22.96 lakh, while S.S. Lal of the Congress has submitted movable assets worth ₹34.25 lakh. The public healthcare expert also has deposits amounting to $31,542 in two bank accounts in the United States.

Former Health Minister V.S. Sivakumar, the Congress candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, has declared ₹37.23 lakh as his movable assets, while his wife and two daughters are known to possess ₹48.7 lakh and ₹13.85 lakh respectively.

Former Deputy Speaker V. Sasi, who is also in the poll fray to retain Chirayinkeezhu seat, has declared movable assets amounting to ₹4.03 lakh. Actor-turned-politician Krishnakumar G, the BJP’s candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, has declared deposits worth ₹4.43 lakh. His movable assets amounts to ₹12.03 lakh in all, while his wife possesses ₹36.5 lakh.

CPI(M)’s V.K. Prasanth, contesting to retain his Vattiyurkavu seat, has declared deposits worth ₹11.78 in five bank accounts. Besides possessing ₹15,000 as cash, the incumbent MLA has immovable assets worth ₹25.65 lakh.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Minister A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar, who has thrown his hat into the ring to win the Kovalam constituency for the fifth time, has declared movable assets worth ₹20.51 lakh, including deposits worth ₹5.07 lakh. His wife and former MLA Jameela Prakasam is known to posses ₹1.13 crore as movable assets, including deposits, insurance and other investments.