Kerala Assembly polls | 80.53%, turnout of 1987 Assembly election, yet to be surpassed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 April 2021 23:53 IST

LDF had come to power then

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had come to power when polling touched an all-time high of 80.53% in the State in the 1987 Assembly polls and 77.35% in the 2016 polls.

Since 1957, only the Congress-led alliance had been able to ensure continuity in power and that too way back in 1977. In the elections held after the Emergency, the Congress-led United Front was voted to power and K. Karunakaran became the Chief Minister.

But, the fifth Assembly witnessed several political moves and three other Chief Ministers — A.K. Antony, P.K. Vasudevan Nair and C.H. Mohammed Koya. The Assembly was dissolved in 1979 and President’s rule imposed in the State.

The previous government led by the Congress alliance was led by Communist Party of India leader C. Achutha Menon as the Congress did not join the Ministry initially after the 1970 elections. The Assembly, which had 133 seats, also had an extra tenure of 18 months as Emergency was imposed in the country and elections could not he held.

After the 1980 elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF was able to form the government under E.K. Nayanar when the voter turnout was 72.28%, with the LDF securing 93 seats. In 1982, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) came to power when the turnout was 73.56% and K. Karunakaran became the Chief Minister. However, the LDF formed the government in 1987 by bagging 77 seats. E.K. Nayanar again became the Chief Minister. The polling percentage of 80.53 in 1987 continues to be a record in the State.

In the 1991 elections, K. Karunakaran became the Chief Minister after the UDF bagged 90 seats and the polling percentage was 73.46. However, in the 1996 elections, the LDF formed the government under E.K. Nayanar again when the polling percentage was 71.66.

Congress leader A.K. Antony formed the government after the UDF wrested power from the LDF in the 2001 elections. The polling percentage was 72.22.

In 2006, the LDF returned to power under V.S. Achuthanandan when the turnout was 72.38% and the front secured 98 seats. Sticking to its tradition of rotating power, the State again elected the UDF under Oommen Chandy in 2011, with the front securing 72 seats. The turnout was 75.27%.

In the 2016 elections, the LDF assumed power bagging 91 seats under Pinarayi Vijayan. The polling percentage was 77.35.