Kerala Assembly polls | State government tries to assert borderline fascist culture, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi observed that Kerala has seen a politics of fear, fraud and favouritism during the last five years.

Accusing the LDF of following a ‘corporate manifesto’ despite swearing allegiance to Communist Manifesto, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has said that the State government is trying to assert a borderline fascist culture in Kerala.

“Just like the Modi government at the Centre, the LDF government is agendising to sell the assets of Kerala to Corporates,” she said while campaigning for the UDF candidates at Karunagapally in Kollam on Tuesday.

Ms. Gandhi added that Kerala is seeing three different types of politics this election, “the first being the politics of the CPM and it’s the politics of violence, repression and scams. The politics of BJP that spreads hate and divisiveness is the second. Then there is the politics of Congress that is building a future vision for Kerala.”

Urging the voters to choose well, Ms Gandhi observed that Kerala has seen a politics of fear, fraud and favouritism during the last five years. “LDF claim that they are representing a democratic political alternative, if that’s the case why they are instilling fear in the people of Kerala? Many young Congress workers have been killed and the government has spent money to defend their killers. They have lathicharged member of their own alliance. The greatest gift our constitution has given is freedom. Any government irrespective of it is the Left wing or Right wing that tries to suppress the voice of people cannot be called democratic.”

Pointing out the similarities between the Pinarayi and the Modi governments, she said the LDF has pumped a lot of money into PR instead of making the State better. Drawing parallels between the stands of Kerala and UP government in Walayar and Hathras cases, she said the LDF government, which shows a lot of concern about the atrocities against women in other states, stood with the accused in the case.

“If UP Chief Minister came here for campaigning, he would bring up issues like love jihad, but now CPM’s own alliance partners are talking in the same language. In the Jhansi incident where the nuns were harassed, Union Home Minister said it was wrong only because it’s election time. Rest of the time they full encourage this behaviour.”

Ms.Gandhi also alleged that Kerala Chief minister and his government are too busy dealing with foreign gold and giving out fishing contract to multinationals. “Instead of safeguarding the livelihood of fishers, the government sold their interests to the Corporates for ₹5,000 crores. Every time a new scam emerges the CM says he has no idea and I want to ask him if he has no idea about what’s happening under his nose then who is running the government. The LDF government used proxy forms to receive funds from a foreign agency in LIFE Mission scam. They compromised personal data of lakhs of citizen when they made the Sprinkler deal without any confidentiality clause. But worst of all is the flood fund scam where relief money for the victims were taken by CMP members and put into their accounts. They promised 20 lakh jobs, but went for back-door appointments.”

Adding that Kerala needs a government that offers honesty, prosperity and sensitivity, she said the Congress plans to pioneer the NYAY programme in Kerala if they come into power and the UDF manifesto was made after visiting different districts and meeting with various sections to know their needs.

“You are the most educated State in the country and the whole country looks towards you while you are taking the decision who to elect. It’s not just Kerala you decide for, but you set the path for the rest of the country. I want you to show everyone that you will not be fooled by any false promises of a corrupt government so that the State can be put back on the path of development.”