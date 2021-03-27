Kerala Assembly polls | LDF and UDF are synonyms of corruption: J.P. Nadda

KANNUR

27 March 2021 14:10 IST

The BJP president said CPM and Congress are confused and are facing an ideological crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda said that both Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are synonyms of corruption and it's time for the people of Kerala to get rid of them.

The BJP leader was in Chakkarakkal to campaign for the NDA candidate C.K. Padmanabhan, who is contesting from the Dharmadam constituency on Saturday.

Mr. Nadda said when he speaks about corruption, the Solar scam in the UDF government gets associated with Saritha Nair and when he discusses about the gold scam in LDF it gets attached to Swapna Suresh.

Advertising

Advertising

“At one time it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said that the Central agencies should investigate the gold scam. But when the agencies started an investigation and it reached the CM's office, they started saying that the Central government has started acting through central agencies,” the BJP leader said.

People should understand the corrupt politics of UDF and LDF, he reiterated.

Mr. Nadda further said that CPM and Congress are confused and are facing an ideological crisis. While in Kerala they both fight with each other, but they are hand in glove in West Bengal only to oppose the BJP, he added.

He said after the BJP government came in power in 2014, Kerala got ₹2 lakh crore for development, which is three times more than that was given by the previous government, he added.

He said the BJP government is giving a lot of impetus to development, like the Kanyakumari-Mumbai economic corridor, which is going to give several lakhs of jobs to the youth. Special attention has been given for Metros, National Highway and Kerala has been made the hub for refineries.

Approximately ₹12,000 crore has been allocated to develop the refineries and gas pipeline, he said.

In the Sabarimala issue, the BJP is consistent and fighting tooth and nail for the cause. But the CPI(M) and CM tried to crush the agitation. The Congress on the other hand only did a lip service, he observed.