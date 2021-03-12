Kerala Assembly polls | Election Commission of India issues notification

The notification for the bypoll to the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat, to be held on the same date, also has been issued.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued the notification for the Assembly polls scheduled for April 6 in Kerala. The notification for the bypoll to the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat, to be held on the same date, also has been issued.

The polling hours, extended by one hour given the COVID-19 scenario, will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In nine north Assembly Kerala constituencies, polling will start at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., the notification said. The constituencies are: Mananthavady, Sulthanbathery and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Ernad, Nilamboor and Wandoor in Malappuram district and Kongad, Mannarkkad and Malampuzha in Palakkad district.

March 19 is the last date for filing the nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 20. March 22 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. The votes will be counted on May 2. Procedures related to the election will be completed by May 4.

Kerala has 140 Assembly constituencies and the term of the existing Assembly ends on June 1. The bypoll to the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the resignation of senior IUML leader P. K. Kunhalikutty. The schedule for the Assembly polls apply for the bypoll.

The number of polling booths in the State has increased from 21,498 in 2016 to 40,771 in view of the decision to limit the number of voters per booth to 1,000.

In all, 2,67,31,509 voters had figured in the final voters’ list published by the Commission on January 20. The integrated list, incorporating additions, is not yet out.