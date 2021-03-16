Kerala Assembly polls | Congress names six more candidates

Chennithala, Chandy file their papers

The Congress has announced the name of contestants in six more constituencies for the coming Assembly election in Kerala.

They are T. Siddique (Kalpetta), V.V. Prasanth (Nilambur), Firoz Kunnuparambil (Thavanur), Riyas Mukkoli (Pattambi), P.C. Vishnunath (Kundara) and Veena Nair (Vattiyurkavu).

The party is yet to name a candidate to oppose Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadam in Kannur. G. Devarajan of the Forward Bloc had turned down a United Democratic Front (UDF) request to battle Mr. Vijayan.

The mother of the Walayar victims has announced her intention to contest the seat.

The Congress is weighing whether to support her or field a party candidate.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and BJP State president K. Surendran were among those who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the election.