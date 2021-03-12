Kerala Assembly elections: Two SUCI candidates file nomination in Thiruvananthapuram

Socialist Unity Centre of India candidate A. Saboora contests in Thiruvananthapuram constituency while Shyju A is the party’s face in Vattiyoorkavu

Two nominations were filed in the district on Friday after the Election Commission of India had issued the notification for the Assembly elections.

Both nominations were submitted by Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) candidates. A. Saboora filed her nomination papers for contesting in the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly segment, while Shyju A. filed his papers in the Vattiyoorkavu constituency. As Saturday and Sunday are holidays, the nominations will be accepted next on Monday.

The COVID-19 guidelines are strictly observed at the offices of the returning officers. Only two persons can accompany the candidate for filing the nomination. The candidate and the persons accompanying him/her should wear masks and gloves. The Returning Officers and other election officials should also wear masks and gloves, said District Collector Navjot Khosa.

Poll duty

The training sessions for polling officials will begin in 31 centres from March 17. The distribution of posting orders for election duty has begun in the district. The offices with staff listed for poll duty have been directed to remain open on Saturday and Sunday for receiving the orders, the Collector said.