Kerala Assembly Elections | Twenty20 to contest from five constituencies

Doctor, professor among nominees

Twenty20, a corporate-backed political party that scripted an impressive victory in the recent civic polls in parts of Ernakulam district, has announced candidates for five Assembly seats.

It has nominated Sujit P. Surendran, 38, a native of Kunnathunadu to contest from Kunnathunadu constituency. He is a postgraduate from the National Law School of India.

Chithra Sukumaran, 50, will contest from Perumbavoor. She is the managing director of S&C MultiCommercials and a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kuchippudi. Jose Joseph, 50, a medical doctor and associate professor, will contest from Kothamangalam. He was an associate professor at the Government Medical College in Kalamassery before joining public life.

C.N. Prakash, a mediaperson, with degrees in law and journalism will contest from the Muvattupuzha seat, while Job Chakkalakkal, 60, formerly an associate professor at St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery, will contest from Vypeen.

Twenty20 was formed ahead of the local bodies elections in 2015. The formation won 17 of the 19 seats in the panchayat council. The formation also made its presence felt in the local body elections and won Aikkaranadu, Mazhuvannoor and Kunnathunadu panchayats. Twenty20 is a strong presence now in Vengola panchayat too.

Sabu Jacob, party president, said in a press release that a seven-member committee had been constituted to strengthen its operations ahead of the Assembly polls.

Industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly is the chairman of the advisory council for Twenty20. while film actor Sreenivasan and film director Siddique are its members, sources said.