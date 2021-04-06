Kerala Assembly elections | The dwindling votes of Bonacaud in Thiruvananthapuram district

Voters at the Government Upper Primary School, Bonacaud, in the Aruvikkara Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Bonacaud

06 April 2021 21:40 IST

History of the hilly region, which comes under the Aruvikkara Assembly constituency, is linked to the present through workers of now-defunct tea plantations

It is not yet noon, and the occasional breeze is the only relief from the heat at booth number 24 at the Government Upper Primary School, Bonacaud, in the Aruvikkara Assembly constituency.

A few hundred metres back on the road along the school is a post office that spells the name of the place as Bonaccord. It is, however, known as Bonacaud among the local people.

The history of Bonacaud is linked to the present through workers of tea plantations here that closed down two decades ago. The plantations were maintained by people whose forefathers had been brought from Tamil Nadu. After the factory downed shutters, some of them moved back to their home State — an estimated 150 of the 791 voters here. However, each election, they had been back, with some facilitation by party workers.

Pricey proposition

This Assembly election, though, has been different. But for a handful who have relatives here, they did not turn up for voting. Political parties that usually competed to bring maximum number of the former estate workers by arranging vehicles did not do so this time as it would have been an expensive proposition during the pandemic, not to mention one without any guarantee of securing votes.

Some of the settlers’ names have also been removed from the voters’ list over the years as they have moved out for good and now have votes in Tamil Nadu. Those who shifted to Vithura or Aanapara or other places in search of employment form a good chunk of the voters here presently. Then, there are some 115 families with 220-odd voters who live at Bonacaud.

MGNREGS succour

Sudharma, who now resides at Peroorkada, is among those who came to the polling station at Bonacaud to cast her vote. She had shifted to the hilly range after her marriage, and used to pick tea leaves at a plantation. Ever since it was closed down, she had been earning her livelihood thanks to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Pushpathai and Chellathai also depend on the MGNREGS to eke out a living. They say they have gratuity and other benefits for years of work they put in, not to mention the 34 months they toiled without pay.

“With what we earn and government support, we are making do,” says Pushpathai who lives here with her husband in the company quarters. If the company pays what they are due, the house will be surrendered, she says. Since they have no house to their name, they have applied for one under the Life Mission project.

Selvan, who works in Goa but is home on a break, and his brother were born to a couple who came to Bonacaud young, where they got married and worked at an estate here. The elderly couple now has quarters, but mostly live in Vithura. They too have unpaid wages and other benefits due to them, says Selvan, who did his primary schooling at the Bonacaud school, which too has been non-functional for a couple of years now, according to the local people.

Like Selvan’s parents, an estimated 300 people who had shifted out in search of better opportunities, were expected to cast their votes. The booth witnessed brisk polling, and by 1 p.m., more than 380 people had exercised their franchise.