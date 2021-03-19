Kerala Assembly elections | Serving up a more lenient system

Demand for softer GST rules and solution to pollution woes

The restaurant industry in the State wants the next government to study ground level issues and find solutions rather than impose bans without foresight. Struggling to survive post COVID-19 lockdown and grapple with the GST imposed on them, the industry wants whichever party that comes to power to address the issues in connection with the pollution it is alleged to cause and put pressure on the Centre for a more lenient GST system.

Perhaps, the sector has more issues with the Centre than with the State, and GST is their primary concern. When GST for merchants who have chosen composition fee is 1%, it continues to be 5% for the restaurant sector. “We pay composition fee from our pockets so that we don’t have to levy it from the customer. This especially affects the smaller restaurants,” says G. Jayapal, State secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association.

Despite handling a lot of production every day, restaurants have been included in the service sector by the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department. Post lockdown, there was an announcement that the service sector would get the same benefits as the production sector, but it has not materialised. “Getting the benefits of the production sector will help us a lot in terms of GST and loan benefits,” says Mr. Jayapal, adding that the State should exert pressure on the Centre to solve these problems.

A major tug of war between the sector and the State is the issue of pollution. Restaurants are often booked for discharging water into nearby drains even as they ask for an alternative. “Constructing sewage treatment plants is not viable for small restaurants and eateries. What should they do with the water, which is not really polluted but unusable,” asks Mr. Jayapal, a restaurant owner for 20 years.

Ban on plastic

The ban on plastic is another sore matter. The association supports the ban, but wants the government to provide alternatives. “Plantain leaves are not available in enough quantities. Aluminium-coated packets are also plastic. What should we use instead to package food,” he asked.

While star hotels have been provided discounts in electricity charges to combat the COVID-19-induced crisis, small hotels get no such benefits. “It is the small hotels that nurture a healthy food culture, not the new-generation eateries that concentrate only on cleanliness,” Mr.Jayapal said.