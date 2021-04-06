Kerala Assembly elections | Residents of Pullampara in Thiruvananthapuram repose trust in democracy for their dreams

Residents miffed at the failure of the authorities in realising decades-long demand for a bridge across the Vamanapuram river that connected Pullampara and Kallara grama panchayats

For 65-year old Kumaran, Tuesday’s elections presented him and his neighbours at the Poyikyam colony in the Vamanapuram constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district an opportunity to display their unwavering trust towards the democratic process despite facing neglect in the pursuit of development.

The residents of the Scheduled Castes colonies in Pullampara, near Venjaramoodu, flocked to the polling booth at the Mukkudil Lower Primary School to cast their votes. They exercised their franchise en masse, putting aside their grouse over the failure of the authorities in realising their decades-long demand for a bridge across the Vamanapuram river that connected the Pullampara and Kallara grama panchayats.

The absence of the bridge has left the nearly 15 families in the colony and many more in the region with the plight of travelling long distances for their needs. Mr. Kumaran claimed that they had to travel over 15 kilometres via Muthuvila to reach Kallara. For this, they had to catch two buses to reach schools, hospitals and markets in Mithirmala, Kallara and other areas.

Funds awaited

While the government had accorded administrative sanction for a steel pedestrian bridge in Neermankadavu that would link the Kallara, Pullampara and Vamanapuram grama panchayats, work was yet to take off. Besides, the proposed project awaited funding.

According to Pullampara grama panchayat member Sreekantan Nair, the colony dwellers have been provided the most basic amenities. Besides, many among them benefited through public institutions that functioned in the grama panchayat itself. While maintaining that the residents could travel to Thembamoodu nearby for their other needs, he concurred that the proposed bridge would provide them greater accessibility.

With the Public Works Department having submitted an estimate for the bridge, Mr. Nair expressed confidence that its construction would commence this year. Besides improving connectivity, the bridge would also enable the grama panchayat to do away with the existing ferry service across the Vamanapuram river that has created a huge financial burden on the local body.