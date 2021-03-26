Kerala Assembly elections | Rahul Gandhi says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is ‘driving a car without fuel’

PALAKKAD

26 March 2021 21:06 IST

The Congress leader takes out roadshow in Palakkad in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whipped up passions of the United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters in the district by taking out a roadshow from Palakkad to Thrithala on Friday.

Greeting supporters, Mr. Gandhi shook hands with them and took selfies at many places along the route. Addressing the crowds, he said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to drive a car without fuel. “With no funds to fill fuel, the State’s economy has gone down. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to drive the car with an empty tank instead of trying to salvage the State’s economy,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi called upon the people to come forward to stall the LDF’s attempt to push the State into further debts. He said the UDF, if returned to power, would find financial resources to help the indigent get ₹6,000 a month, adding that the resources would be found by giving a fresh thrust to the industrial and agricultural sector. “Youngsters will never have to roll on the ground for employment in front of the Secretariat,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said the LDF would not be able to find a solution to the problems faced by the State. Exuding confidence that the UDF would return to power, with more than 55 per cent of its candidates in their youthful years, Mr. Gandhi exhorted the people never to let any force divide Kerala.

The Congress leader reached Palakkad by helicopter from Coimbatore. District Congress Committee president V.K. Sreekandan, UDF candidates Shafi Parambil (Palakkad), Sumesh Achuthan (Chittur) and S.K. Ananthakrishnan (Malampuzha) accompanied him in an open car during the roadshow.

Receptions for the leader were arranged at Parali, Pathiripala, Ottappalam, Vaniyamkulam, Kulappulli, Vadanakurissi, Ongallur and Pattambi. At Ottapalam, UDF candidate P. Sarin joined the roadshow. Large crowds had gathered on both sides of the road even as people jostled to shake hands with Mr. Gandhi.