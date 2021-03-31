Kerala Assembly elections | Prakash Karat defends LDF, says Narendra Modi is selling off nation cheap

PALAKKAD

31 March 2021 21:16 IST

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau member said the financial condition of the States ruled by the Congress was worse than Kerala’s

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat here on Wednesday defended the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government against attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Modi had accused the LDF government of betraying Kerala for a few pieces of gold, like Judas betrayed Jesus Christ for a few silver coins. “It’s ironical that Mr. Modi made such a false statement. The Modi government is busy selling off national assets. All major public sector undertakings are being privatised. Mr. Modi is selling off the country bit by bit,” said Mr. Karat.

The CPI(M) leader said that it was Mr. Modi who was selling off national assets like airports for “mere copper and bronze”.

Countering Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the LDF was trying to drive a car without fuel, Mr. Karat said that the financial condition of the States ruled by the Congress was worse than Kerala’s. “Rahul Gandhi shot at the wrong direction and missed the target. All Congress governments are facing serious financial crises,” he said.

Mr. Karat blamed the Congress for legitimising the BJP’s bad tactics by training its guns on the LDF government. Both the BJP and the Congress were raising false allegations against the LDF in the State, he said.

“I have not seen any election when central investigating agencies played a direct role. The BJP has been using the Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) to silence its opponents and to get them to join the BJP,” he said.

Praising the LDF government for standing up against the ED, Mr. Karat said that the agency had violated the federal principles followed in the country. Describing the ED as a lawless body, Mr. Karat said that the ED was being widely misused by the Modi government. “It is a body under the Finance Department and it cannot independently file a case. Then how does this body get widespread powers?” he asked. “The conviction rate of cases followed by the ED is negligible. It is a political agency,” he added.

Mr. Karat said that there was no anti-incumbency among ordinary people in the State.