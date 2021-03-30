Kerala Assembly elections | LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold like Judas betrayed Jesus, says PM Modi

PALAKKAD

30 March 2021

He calls upon voters to reject both LDF and UDF in upcoming poll

Comparing the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala to Judas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, “Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few coins. The LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold.”

He was addressing an election rally at Fort Maidan here.

Mr. Modi went on to attack both the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF), saying they were engaged in a match-fixing game in Kerala. Calling upon the youth in the State to reject the LDF and the UDF, Mr. Modi said both were masters of vote-bank politics and shared the same objective of making money.

The Prime Minister accused the two fronts of directly attacking the State’s culture. “These parties are ashamed of the culture of our land. Their leaders abuse our tradition and ethos. The LDF government should be ashamed of showering lathis on innocent devotees, and the UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent,” he said, and went on to warn that the BJP could not be intimidated by the lathis and would not remain mute spectators.

According to Mr. Modi, the nation’s politics is afflicted by five diseases, namely corruption, casteism, communalism, cronyism (both nepotism and dynasticism), and criminalism. “And the root cause of this disease is a super disease called vote-bank politics.”

Alleging that the UDF and the LDF had erected a large number of roadblocks to Kerala’s development, the Prime Minister proposed a ‘FAST’ path of development for the State.

“F stands for fishery and fertilizers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice, and T for tourism and technology,” he added.

Mr. Modi said the BJP would give thrust on those areas to achieve fast development for the State. The BJP, if elected to power, will also stop the culture of political killings in the State.

“The Left was in power in Kerala for many times. Still their leaders behave like junior level goons. Under their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are killed. It’s never good in a democracy,” he said.

Pointing to ‘Metroman’ E. Sreedharan, who is BJP’s candidate in Palakkad, as an example, the Prime Minister said that educated youngsters and professional communities across the State were openly supporting the BJP.

“The BJP vision for Kerala is forward looking and aspirational,” he said, adding that the BJP would ensure growth and focus on improving the ease of living for the people.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan translated Mr. Modi’s speech. BJP district president E. Krishnadas welcomed Mr. Modi. BJP candidates in the district, including Mr. Sreedharan, were present on the stage.

Mr. Modi reached Indira Gandhi Stadium here by helicopter and proceeded to Fort Maidan in a motorcade. He reached the venue at 11.20 a.m. and left by 12.20 p.m.