Kerala Assembly elections | Judicial probe against Central agencies an ‘unconstitutional act’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a road show with Varkala candidate S.R.M. Aji at Varkala, near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on March 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Thiruvananthapuram

28 March 2021 12:39 IST

Rajnath Singh is in Thiruvananthapuram on a whirlwind electioneering tour of Kerala that spanned at least three districts and included roadshows with BJP candidates

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 28 accused the Kerala government of committing an unconstitutional act by ordering a sweeping judicial enquiry against Central agencies investigating the UAE gold smuggling case.

Mr. Singh is in Thiruvananthapuram on a whirlwind electioneering tour of Kerala that spanned at least three districts and included roadshows with BJP candidates.

At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Singh said the government’s decision had infringed on federalism. It also indicated that certain political bigwigs were uneasy that the Central probe into the international racket edged closer to the truth every passing day.

Advertising

Advertising

The Kerala government had justified the judicial inquiry citing jurisdictional overreach and pronounced political bias on the part of Central agencies.

The administration required the Election Commission’s permission to set the probe in motion. Moreover, the government was yet to announce the Commission’s terms of reference or the Central agencies that would come under the judicial probe’s ambit.

On the political front, Mr. Singh said the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF had lost their credibility. They were bedfellows in W.B. and T.N. The fronts were play-acting as opponents in Kerala to hoodwink voters.

The BJP has exposed their political shadow-boxing. It has offered itself to the people as a credible political alternative to the LDF and the UDF.

BJP’s manifesto was moored to welfarism and development. It pledged to enact a State law to preserve the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple traditions. The BJP was above caste or religion. It was for inclusive growth. The Centre had passed a law to protect the rights of Muslim women by prohibiting the practice of triple talaq.

Mr. Singh dared Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to state which outfit was most responsible for the seemingly never-ending series of political murders in Kerala.

The BJP vowed to end the vicious cycle of violence that has spawned widows, orphaned children and bereaved mothers.

Mr. Singh said the bogey of counter investigations would not deter Central agencies from pursuing the truth in the gold smuggling case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated he would create a Ministry for fisheries at the Centre without knowing such a department was in existence at the Union government level since 2019, he said.

Mr. Singh would leave for New Delhi from Kochi on March 28 night.