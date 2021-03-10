Kerala Assembly elections | JD(S) announces list of four candidates

The JD(S) on March 9 announced the list of four candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala.
Kerala State JD(S) president Mathew T. Thomas is among the candidates whom the party has fielded and he will be contesting from Thiruvalla Assembly seat.
The other three are Dr. Neela Lohithadassa Nadar from Kovalam, K. Krishnan Kutty from Chittur, and Jose Thettayil from Ankamali.
In a letter to Mr. Thomas, JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda said as the national president of the party he has approved the candidates contesting for the coming Assembly elections on the party symbol "A Lady Farmer carrying Paddy on her Head".
"Kindly permit them to contest in their respective Assembly Constituencies. I will send them the required 'A' and 'B' Forms to file their nominations well in time," the former Prime Minister said.
The JD(S) is a constituent of Keralas ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition, and had won three out of five seats it had contested in the 2016 Assembly polls.
