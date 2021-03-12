Kerala

Kerala Assembly Elections | I would be mad to want Congress’ return: Innocent

Malayalam actor and politician Innocent. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In response to a post allegedly made by him favouring the Congress’ return to power, former MP Innocent said he would be “mad” to make such a statement. Claiming that the post was fake, he said, “There should be some serious problem” with his “mental balance” if he claimed that a party that was inefficient should be brought to power again. “There should be continuation of the current government,” he said.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Related Articles
