Kerala Assembly Elections | I would be mad to want Congress: Innocent

12 March 2021 00:39 IST

In response to a post allegedly made by him favouring the Congress’ return to power, former MP Innocent said he would be “mad” to make such a statement. Claiming that the post was fake, he said, “There should be some serious problem” with his “mental balance” if he claimed that a party that was inefficient should be brought to power again. “There should be continuation of the current government,” he said.

