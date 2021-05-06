Kerala Assembly elections | Don’t attribute win to Pinarayi alone, says CPI(M) mouthpiece

New Delhi

06 May 2021 19:53 IST

Editorial objects to the narrative that Vijayan will dominate govt and party.

The credit for the CPI(M)-led Left front’s victory in Kerala Assembly polls should not be “solely” be given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the latest editorial of party mouthpiece People’s Democracy, edited by former party general secretary Prakash Karat, said.

The party’s resounding victory in Kerala and a wipeout in West Bengal, has led many commentators to attribute the victory to Mr. Vijayan’s administrative skills and powerful image alone, rather than the party’s own organisational network.

The editorial notes, “There is an effort by sections of the media and some political commentators to reduce this historic victory solely to the personality and role of Pinarayi Vijayan. According to them, it is the emergence of a “supreme leader” or “strong man” that was the main reason for the electoral success of the LDF.” It also objects to the narrative that Mr Vijayan will dominate the government and the party.

“There is no doubt that Pinarayi Vijayan, as Chief Minister, set a new standard in providing political guidance to policy-making, always keeping the people’s interests in mind and displaying administrative ability in getting policies implemented. Nevertheless, the victory is the result of both individual and collective efforts,” the editorial said.

The editorial pointed out that the victory was unprecedented in many ways. It is the first Left-led government in the State to be re-elected. The LDF government has also returned with a bigger mandate. In 2016, it had 91 out 140 seats and this time around, its tally has gone up to 99. The vote percentage has also increased from 43.3 per cent in 2016 to 45.3 per cent in 2021.

Deliberations are going on at the State secretariat for the new cabinet members in the second term of Mr. Vijayan’s government. The editorial said that the new cabinet would continue the tradition of “collective work and individual responsibility”.