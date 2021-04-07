Kerala Assembly elections | Capital district records 70.01% turnout in peaceful polling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 April 2021 01:06 IST

Rural areas ahead of urban regions in voter enthusiasm in line with past trend; Thiruvananthapuram constituency logs 61.92% polling

The capital district recorded a polling percentage of 70.01% in the Assembly elections on Tuesday, as per the latest information available with the Election Commission. The numbers were bound to slightly increase with the final update of data from polling booths. In the Assembly elections of 2016, the district had recorded a polling percentage of 72.02%.

Polling was largely peaceful across the district, except for an isolated incident of violence involving BJP and CPI(M) workers at Kattayikonam in the Kazhakuttam constituency. Police force was deployed in large numbers in the area to prevent further violence.

As in the past, the rural areas of the district were ahead of the urban regions in voter enthusiasm, with most of the urban constituencies recording polling percentages lower than 70% and the rural constituencies recording more than 70%. The Aruvikkara constituency, consisting of remote polling stations in the high ranges, recorded the highest polling percentage of 73.27%, while the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the heart of the city with easily accessible booths had a polling percentage of 61.92%.

Nemom, the sole constituency won by the BJP in the State ever and which this year witnessed a tight triangular fight, had a relatively low polling percentage of 69.80%, compared to 74.11% in 2016.

The case was similar in Kazhakuttam as well, which had a polling percentage of 69.63%, as against 73.46% last time.

Shift in pattern

The coastal regions witnessed a significant shift in voting pattern, as serpentine queues that used to be a common sight along the belt were missing this time. The setting up of auxiliary stations on account of the pandemic prevented crowding within the polling stations.

COVID-19 protocol was largely adhered to across the district. While physical distancing could not be enforced owing to paucity of space in some booths, all other precautions were adopted. An adequate stock of disposable masks kept ready at all stations proved useful, with some voters, especially in the coastal areas, turning up without such protective gear.